Letter to the editor: The impact of selfish fun on July 4th

Editor:

Do your pets shake, cower, and whimper when neighbors unleash a barrage of illegal fireworks? Do you get the garden hose ready to put out cinders landing on your roof or garden? That is the reality of our neighborhood before, during and after the Fourth.

Saturday night in our neighborhood we had dozens and dozens of huge, multiple, ear-piercing blasts for two hours a few doors down, with their backyard aerial displays rising 100 feet and raining cinders down on adjacent homes and on our avenue. Our family’s dogs shook uncontrollably. Residents have traumatized our pets. Please don’t exercise your right to blast our family and pets with your illegal and damaging behavior! Go somewhere else to blow off your selfish fun.

Alan Mearns

Edmonds