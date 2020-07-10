Man rescued unharmed after kayak capsizes near Edmonds ferry dock

A 40-year-old man who ended up in the water just south of the Edmonds-Kingston ferry dock after his kayak capsized Thursday afternoon was rescued by a Washington State ferries crew.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said first responders were called to the incident at 3:36 p.m. Thursday. The man’s kayak capsized about 300 yards south of ferry dock, and the man was in the water for about 10 minutes before being pulled out of the water by a rescue boat and crew from the ferry Walla Walla.

The kayaker was uninjured, but he was taken to shore, where South County fire crews “checked him out to make sure he was OK,” Hynes said.

As a result of the rescue, the Walla Walla left the Edmonds-Kingston ferry dock 19 minutes behind schedule, Washington State Ferries said in a travel alert.