Medical examiner confirms that man found in Lake Ballinger Monday drowned

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the 33-year-old Mountlake Terrace man whose body was found in Lake Ballinger Monday morning was the victim of an accidental drowning.

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office divers found the body of Ismael Mazariegos Barreda in Lake Ballinger after he had been reported missing in the lake Sunday night. Barreda told family members he planned to swim out to the island located in the center of the lake. After he wasn’t seen for an hour, the family called 911.

South County Fire crews searched the lake by boat for an hour without success, then called in divers Sunday night, who searched for another couple of hours. The search resumed Monday morning, when Barreda’s body was discovered.

A GoFundMe page has been established so that family members can send his body for burial in his hometown of Siguatepeque Comayagua in Honduras.