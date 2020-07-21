No injuries in Westgate neighborhood house fire Monday

Thanks to the quick work of responding firefighters, there were no injuries and no interior damage to a two-story home that caught fire in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood Monday night.

South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said fire crews were called to the 9300 block of 220th Street Southwest just before 9 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, they found a fire on the home’s back deck but managed to put the blaze out quickly, keeping the fire from entering the home.

As a result, the residents — who escaped the fire safely, were able to return to their home after the flames were extinguished, Hynes said.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.