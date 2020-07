The City of Edmonds announced Monday that the public restrooms at the city’s parks and beaches and next to city hall are now open as of Monday or will be opening on Tuesday, July 14.

The facilities had been closed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The public restrooms at Brackett’s Landing North, Olympic Beach and next to city hall are open as of Monday, July 13, while Edmonds’ City Park and Anway Park (at 131 Sunset Ave.) restrooms will reopen Tuesday, the city said.