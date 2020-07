PUBLIC NOTICE, MEETING CANCELLATION

PORT OF EDMONDS

The Port of Edmonds will cancel their regularly scheduled Commission Meeting on Monday July 13, 2020.

The following regularly scheduled meeting has been rescheduled to a Special Commission Meeting on Monday, July 27, 2020. The time has not yet been determined.

You can find the latest up to date information on our website:

https://www.portofedmonds.org/about/port-commission

June 30, 2020