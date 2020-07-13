Primary election ballots to be mailed later this week for state, Congressional races

Primary election voting for a variety of races — ranging from U.S. Congress to governor to the state Legislature — is set to start later this week, with the Snohomish County voters’ pamphlet mailed Wednesday, July 15 and ballots in the mail on Thursday, July 16.
The day for voters to register or update voter information online or by mail is July 27 — the link to do that is here). However, voters can register or update information in person at the Snohomish County Elections Office (3000 Rockefeller Ave., Admin West Building, 1st floor, Everett) until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 4.
We will be presenting statements and photos from state representative candidates, as they appear in the primary election voter’s pamphlet, in the next few days.
Meanwhile, here is the schedule of upcoming election dates:
July 15 – Voters’ pamphlet mailed
July 16 – Ballots mailed
July 16 – Last day to file as write-in candidate without fee
July 17 – Aug. 4 – File as a write-in candidate with fee
July 27 – Last day to resister or update voter information online or by mail
Aug. 4 – Last day to register or update voter information in person
Aug. 4 – Last day to return voted ballot
Aug. 14, 11 a.m. – Canvassing Board meeting (tentative)
Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – Canvassing Board meeting
Aug. 18, 1 p.m. – Canvassing Board meeting
Aug. 18 – County certification
Learn more at the Snohomish County Elections website.