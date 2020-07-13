Primary election ballots to be mailed later this week for state, Congressional races

Primary election voting for a variety of races — ranging from U.S. Congress to governor to the state Legislature — is set to start later this week, with the Snohomish County voters’ pamphlet mailed Wednesday, July 15 and ballots in the mail on Thursday, July 16.

The day for voters to register or update voter information online or by mail is July 27 — the link to do that is here). However, voters can register or update information in person at the Snohomish County Elections Office (3000 Rockefeller Ave., Admin West Building, 1st floor, Everett) until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 4.

We will be presenting statements and photos from state representative candidates, as they appear in the primary election voter’s pamphlet, in the next few days.

Meanwhile, here is the schedule of upcoming election dates:

July 15 – Voters’ pamphlet mailed

July 16 – Ballots mailed

July 16 – Last day to file as write-in candidate without fee

July 17 – Aug. 4 – File as a write-in candidate with fee

July 27 – Last day to resister or update voter information online or by mail

Aug. 4 – Last day to register or update voter information in person

Aug. 4 – Last day to return voted ballot

Aug. 14, 11 a.m. – Canvassing Board meeting (tentative)

Aug. 17, 11 a.m. – Canvassing Board meeting

Aug. 18, 1 p.m. – Canvassing Board meeting

Aug. 18 – County certification

Learn more at the Snohomish County Elections website.