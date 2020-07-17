Reader view: If we must increase housing density, we must include all neighborhoods

My Edmonds News recently reported that the Edmonds City Council received a progress report from the Edmonds Citizens Housing Commission. That commission has been charged in part with the task of recommending to the city council: “diverse housing policy options for council consideration designed to expand the range of housing (including rental and owned) available in Edmonds.”

The Edmonds City Housing Commission informed the council that they would further explore and possibly recommend to the council the development of duplexes and/or two-unit townhomes in all Edmonds neighborhoods currently zoned for single family housing.

If the Edmonds City Council ultimately authorizes the construction of duplexes and townhouses in all Edmonds single family residential areas regardless of parcel size, that policy will have a disparate negative impact on less affluent single-family residential areas, primarily in neighborhoods zoned for 8,000-square-foot lots. In addition, duplex and townhouse construction will impact single family neighborhoods adjacent to downtown Edmonds that are zoned for 6,000 square feet.

A majority of single-family housing neighborhoods located in the eastern and southern areas in Edmonds adjacent to the city of Woodway, are zoned 8,000 square feet. Other single-family areas north and closer to Puget Sound are currently zoned 10,000, 12,000, and even 20,000 square feet per parcel. One can view the distribution of single-family zoning on the city’s zoning map.

Parcels of 8,000 square feet: Older residential construction in many of Edmonds’ neighborhoods zoned for 8.000 square feet tend to be somewhat more modest in size and less expensive than houses on larger parcels that are adjacent to or command a view of Puget Sound. If the comprehensive plan and subsequent zoning is amended to allow two town houses or duplexes on any single family residential parcel in Edmonds regardless of parcel size, those neighborhoods consisting of 8000-square-foot parcels will be significantly impacted to a much greater extent than neighborhoods with larger-size parcels.

Developers will simply focus most of their developmental efforts in neighborhoods where projects would be economically feasible.

The environmental impacts of higher density development on single-family neighborhoods zoned for 8,000 square feet will include:

-Increased traffic racing through single family neighborhoods.

-More cars parked on the streets and easements.

-Greater danger to pedestrians, especially children that must walk on the streets because most of Edmonds is devoid of sidewalks in those areas.

-Increased noise from increased traffic.

-Increased residential noise and less privacy as a result of increased density as expanding numbers of housing units are clustered closer together.

-Decreased vegetative and tree canopy coverage due to the larger footprint that this development will require.

Parcels of 6,000 square feet: The single-family neighborhoods adjacent to downtown Edmonds that are currently zoned for 6,000-square-foot single-family housing will also be impacted by this proposal. Neighborhoods adjacent to Edmonds’ downtown are desirable residential locations but in limited supply. That supply and demand dynamic will most likely spur aggressive development.

It is very likely that those downtown neighborhoods would endure a transformation similar to the Ballard neighborhoods in Seattle as oversized town houses are shoehorned into very small sized parcels. Most vegetation on these small lots will be eliminated to accommodate the new construction, and those units will tower over neighboring single-family residences. The single-family neighborhood ambience of those areas adjacent to downtown will be lost forever, as in Ballard.

The Edmonds Citizen Housing Commission has determined that two townhouses or duplexes constructed on a 6,000-square-foot lot is an acceptable density level for some Edmonds single-family neighborhoods. If that is acceptable for some single-family neighborhoods, then development of equal density should be acceptable for all single family neighborhoods throughout the city.

Rather than imposing a uniform zoning ordinance of two townhouse units or duplexes per single-family parcel regardless of size, the criteria for the number of townhomes and/or duplexes to be developed should be directly correlated to the square footage of the residential lot. To be consistent with the Edmonds Citizen Housing Commission proposal for some single- family neighborhoods, the number of townhouses or duplexes permitted on any single-family property should be a minimum of 3,000 square feet for all single-family parcels in Edmonds. Neighborhoods with 8,000-square-foot parcels should be rezoned to develop two townhouses or one duplex, those neighborhoods with 10,000-square-foot lots should be permitted to develop three townhouses or one duplex, those neighborhoods with 12,000-square-foot lots should be permitted to develop four townhouses or two duplexes, and neighborhoods with 20,000-square-foot lots should be permitted to develop up to six townhouses or three duplexes per parcel. As a result of uniform development criteria, density and environmental impacts for new development would be the same for all parcels throughout Edmonds. The expenditure of securing a larger and more expensive parcel for redevelopment would be offset by the ability to develop a greater number of townhouses or duplexes on that larger and more expensive parcel.

One of the primary stated goals of this entire housing exercise is to: “Develop for Council consideration, diverse housing policy options designed to expand the range of housing (including rental and owned) available in Edmonds.”

There is minimal if any townhouse or duplex availability offering wonderful Puget Sounds views either in the Edmonds Bowl or neighborhoods north and adjacent to Puget Sound. The choices for residents desiring such views north of downtown Edmonds are generally limited to only expensive and substantial single-family housing. Increased townhouse or duplex development on larger lots with views of Puget Sound would certainly address the twin goals of producing “diverse” and expanding the “range of housing” for this entire area of Edmonds. This can be accomplished by imposing the uniform 3,000-minimum-square-foot requirement for townhouse and duplex development throughout all Edmonds single-family residential neighborhoods.

As it has been suggested throughout this process, it should be the responsibility of all Edmonds residents to support increased housing opportunities for both residents and those non-residents that wish to relocate to Edmonds. By constructing less expensive townhouses and duplexes that incorporate views of Puget Sound, current residents, as well as newcomers, can have greater access to housing in those areas. Residents of those neighborhoods that support increasing the range of housing options for others can be comforted that their neighborhoods are not precluded from participating in that virtuous endeavor.

By applying equal criteria for all townhouse and duplex development on single family properties throughout Edmonds, all neighborhoods would share equally in all the negative environmental impacts as described above, and those impacts would be fairly dispersed throughout the city. If the Edmonds City Housing Commission and Edmonds City Council is willing to transform the character of Edmonds to promote “diverse” and “increasing the range.. of housing available” then the burden should be undertaken equally by all Edmonds neighborhoods.

Be assured that this author opposes any scheme to increase housing density in any single-family residential area of Edmonds whether it is by the implementation of ADUs, town houses or duplexes. Edmonds is almost totally “built out” and Edmonds already has one of the highest density population levels of any city in the state of Washington. There are other choices and housing options throughout South Snohomish County as well as future Highway 99 residential development that will satisfy Urban Growth Management Act requirements for decades. Destroying the unique character of Edmonds will do little to alleviate the overall housing shortage and residential needs in the greater Puget Sound area.

If we must journey down the road of increased density in single-family residential areas, we should all be in this together, for better or (probably) for worse. The “we” should include everyone, not just those in less affluent neighborhoods or adjacent to the downtown area. Any plan that is implemented should ensure that all must share equally in a transformed “Edmonds kind of day,” regardless of what that day will appear to be in the future.

— By Eric (8,000-square-foot lot) Soll, Edmonds