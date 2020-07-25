Reader view: What happened to the officers directing ferry traffic?

My husband Ralph walks the dog down in this area and has taken pictures like the one attached over the last couple of days. It seems there are no traffic officers any more so waiting lines for the ferry are now blocking the pedestrian crosswalks and often the intersection at Dayton and Sunset.

I hope you will publish this picture. Maybe getting in the news will get the attention of officials that might be able to address this.

By the way, the building in the picture is Edmonds Landing, a senior living facility. I would hate to have a resident from Edmonds Landing (or any pedestrian for that matter) get hurt or killed walking in the traffic lanes because the crosswalks are blocked at this busy intersection.

Peggy Sanders

Edmonds

Publisher’s note: This work has been the responsibility of the Washington State Patrol. We’ve reached out for a comment but have not yet heard back.