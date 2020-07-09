Reader view: Where were you one year ago?

July 9, 2019 was the day of the groundbreaking for the new Edmonds Waterfront Center. It was a cool overcast morning when nearly 200 people gathered on Railroad Ave at the site of the old Senior Center. Folding chairs were set up in the parking lot facing the old Thrift Store entrance. It was ominous sight with broken glass, twisted metal and part of the roof gone from a big bite from trackhoe that had started the demolition work the day before.

Soaring remarks were delivered by Board Chair Bob Reinhart, Capital Campaign Chair Gary Haakensonand Executive Director Farrell Fleming. Wild applause filled the air as Gary named major contributors to the project. Then came the obligatory gold shovels with stakeholders turning the first dirt, many photos and finally – pie for the masses.

Little did we know what lay ahead in the next 12-months. A global pandemic forcing people to shelter at home, unemployment rates equal to the Great Depression, an economic free-fall, and weeks of marches across the country fueled by racial inequality – these were certainly not on our radar.

Here is a sample of the defining moments from the last 12 months:

Groundbreaking — July 9, 2019

Demolition — Aug. 2, 2019 the final wall falls

Native Purification Ceremony – Sept. 10, 2019 – honoring the Coast Salish Tribes that served as stewards of the local land and sea

161 Auger-cast Pilings & Grade Beams Installed– September-November

Decision to go “all green” – Oct.16, 2019 — the Board unanimously decides to build a LEED Gold building, installing full solar array and eliminating all fossil fuels from building

Foundation poured – Nov. 20, 2019

Steel beams, framing and roof – November – January

Project shutdown due to COVID-19 – March 27, 2020

Restart construction – New protocols and social distancing – May 4, 2020

Construction continues at full speed – July 9, 2020 — permanent power and water, all windows installed, wallboard and painting complete on 2nd floor, beginning installation of solar panels

So where do we stand on fundraising?

Presently, raising money for anything other than COVID relief is difficult. However, when we announced we had lost a $500,ooo pledge due to the pandemic, the community responded. In the last two weeks we received a $50,000 gift from a former board member; $50,000 from a Seattle businessman and his brother who both graduated from Edmonds High School, $100,000 in stock from a local family, and many $1,000 gifts toward the solar initiative. We still have $2.7 million left to raise, but we are making progress. As a community, we can get to the goal with gifts large and small.

The donor wall (that will be prominently installed in the lobby) is under design and will serve as a tribute to the many individuals, families, businesses, and institutions that contributed to the effort. The wall will recognize donors who have given $500 or more to the project. There is still time to make a gift or pledge to the project and be included on the wall. Naming opportunities are available for larger gifts.

When we set off on this journey 12 months ago (like any great adventure) we had an itinerary, and clear vision for the destination, and a willingness to embrace what comes. The fact that we are on course to finish the project in the fall, despite unimaginable obstacles, is a testament to the spirt of Edmonds.

— By Daniel Johnson, MSW, CEO

Edmonds Senior / Waterfront Center