Rick Steves guest speaker for July 23 Friends of Edmonds Library meeting

European travel guide and Edmonds resident Rick Steves will be the guest speaker at the Friends of the Edmonds Library’s Thursday, July 23 virtual membership meeting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.
Steves will be taking questions, so attendees are asked to RSVP and share your questions here (be sure to click the “done” button to submit).
To access the meeting:
- You will need an internet-connected device (computer, tablet, phone) to access this meeting.
- You will also need audio access (either from your device speakers, or your telephone; you will be prompted to select your audio preference when you join).
- Click this Zoom link to join meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82639568833
- If you do not already have Zoom installed, follow the directions to download and install Zoom.
- If you have any difficulty downloading or installing Zoom, there will be an option toward the bottom of the display to “join from your browser.” Click this option, if necessary, to gain access.