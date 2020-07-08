Rick Steves releases new book ‘For the Love of Europe: My Favorite Places, People, and Stories’

Edmonds-based European travel authority Rick Steves has released a new book: For the Love of Europe: My Favorite Places, People and Stories.

The book, published by Avalon Travel July 7, is described as “a collection of Steves’ most cherished memories from a lifetime of travel. Even amid a global crisis, Steves’ mission of preaching the joy and importance of travel remains…in fact, it’s more important than ever.”

From Steves’ announcement:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and Americans are still unable to travel to Europe, For the Love of Europe offers homebound travelers a satisfying way to dream their way through the pandemic. This fun-to-read, “greatest hits” collection of Europe’s most exciting experiences and sights — illustrated with full-color photos — is the culmination of four decades of Steves’ European adventures. “I’ve done a lot of hitting and a lot of missing in Europe over the years—that’s my job,” says Steves. “With this book, I bring home just the hits: an all-day walk on an alpine ridge, a sword-fern fantasy in a ruined castle, a friendly swing with a bell-ringer in a church spire.” Steves adds “And, as you read, you’ll be inspired to find your own favorite slices of Europe, once we can all head back over there again.” Steves stopped collecting physical souvenirs decades ago. His greatest gifts have been the places, people, and experiences he has treasured and shared with others along the way. For the Love of Europe is the treasure chest of souvenirs gathered — intimate memories of a lifetime spent enjoying his favorite continent.

For the Love of Europe is available wherever books are sold and on Rick Steves’ Europe’s website at www.ricksteves.com/floe. The audio version of the book will be available Tuesday, Aug. 11.