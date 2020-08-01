Savor the colors and flavors of summer at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

August arrives at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market with a burst of new varieties of fruits, vegetables and flowers.

From Collins Family Orchards, Martin Family Orchards and Rest A While Fruit you will find a fabulous selection of plums, pluots, peaches, cherries, and maybe even some early nectarines. Blueberries are plentiful from our berry vendors, each of whom features different varieties. Also, from our berry vendors you will find late season strawberries, raspberries and blackberries. Hayton Berries has also been bringing some specialty berries like Logans and Tays, so stop by their booth and see what surprises they have for us this week.

Dahlias and sunflowers are in full bloom these days and will be featured by many of our flower vendors. With so many different varieties available, take some time to walk through the market to find the bouquet that calls to you. Each of our flower vendor families grow a different selection of dahlia bulbs, so you will find throughout the market more colors than I can describe.

Our row-crop vegetable farmers have been steadily increasing the varieties of vegetables that they bring each week. From a diverse selection of lettuce heads to broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, peas, dill, beans, squash and more – you will find what you need for any meal or snack.

Sky Valley Family Farm returns with plenty of chicken, pork, and eggs. Wilson Fish will have a selection of fresh and smoked fish, all caught off the Washington coast, and Ramsden Mountain Beef will have plenty of beef cuts perfect for barbecuing.

So make your lists now, and plan to come on down and do your shopping, supporting local farmers and producers. Please remember, our entrance is on 5th Avenue North near Main Street, and the exits on Bell Street, at either 5th or 6th Avenue North. We thank you for helping us keep our market safe by wearing masks while you shop and respecting social distancing throughout the market. As a reminder, please do not enter the market by ducking under the ropes around the market. We are limited by our permit to restrict the number of shoppers in the market at a time.

See you at the market – open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 10.