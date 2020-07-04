Scene in Edmonds: A virtual fireworks display from past years

Posted: July 3, 2020 9

With no live fireworks show this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sherman Page shares past photos from Edmonds Chamber of Commerce fireworks shows — in 2014 and 2016 — for us to enjoy.

And remember, for those who need their July 4th parade fix, My Edmonds News recorded previous main and children’s parades and you can watch them via YouTube here:

