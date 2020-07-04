Scene in Edmonds: A virtual fireworks display from past years

With no live fireworks show this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Sherman Page shares past photos from Edmonds Chamber of Commerce fireworks shows — in 2014 and 2016 — for us to enjoy.
And remember, for those who need their July 4th parade fix, My Edmonds News recorded previous main and children’s parades and you can watch them via YouTube here:
2015 – both parades – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV-qP5bFhps
2016 – both parades – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5rZPgBwSyHg&feature=emb_logo
2017 – both parades – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Nh-sOhflW0&t=1100s
2018 – children’s parade – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S_KmNXky4U8
2018 – main parade – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52TmzwLGaZg
2019 – childrens parade – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOh4zBAsc_o
2019 – main parade – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfT4c9Xnxz8