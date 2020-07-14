Scene in Edmonds: Comet, as viewed from Sunset Avenue

From Sherman Page, the NEOWISE comet as seen from Sunset Avenue North Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Regarding the Monday night photo, Page says: “There were 30-40 people spread out along Sunset looking at and photographing the comet Monday evening. Tonight (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) are forecast to be clear and would be excellent for viewing the comet above the northwestern horizon 75-100 minutes after sunset.”

As for the Tuesday morning photo, Pages notes: In addition to the comet, there is a nice display of noctilucent clouds (night shining clouds). It is rare to see noctilucent clouds as far south as Edmonds. They are more prevalent at higher latitudes in the weeks surrounding the summer solstice.”