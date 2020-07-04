Scene in Edmonds: Daybreakers Rotary Club donates to help struggling businesses Posted: July 3, 2020 8 The Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club on Thursday presented a $750 check to the City of Edmonds to fund advertising aimed at helping the recovery of all local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. From left, City of Edmonds Economic Development Director Patrick Doherty, Rotarian Nancy McDonald, Mayor Mike Nelson, and Rotarians Chris Rogstad, Heber Kennedy and Valerie Claypool. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Daybreakers Rotary Club)