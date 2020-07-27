Scene in Edmonds: Eagle eye on the nest, part 4

Photographer Bernie Busch notes the fledgling Woodway eagles have left the nest “and were both perched in a tree two blocks away (as the eagle flies).” He has included two series’ of pictures taken early in the afternoon on the July 26. The first series he describes as the less-adventurous eagle lifting off and flying to the nesting tree. In the second series 10 minutes later, the more adventurous and larger eagle leaves from the same tree two blocks away and heads to the left towards Puget Sound. “They still are dependent on the parents getting food. That will be the next important life lesson,” Busch says.