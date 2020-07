Bernie Busch provided some follow-up photos of the Woodway eagles and their two eaglets that he is observing. Photo one in the gallery shows the two fledglings together on July 6. In photo two, a parent is delivering dinner July 10 and in photo three, the dinner is well received. “I don’t think they have left the nest yet but very soon,” Busch says. “I think that they are brother and sister (the larger of the two).”