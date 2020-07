Bernie Busch provided more follow-up photos of the Woodway eagles and their two eaglets that he is observing. One of the fledging “is about to take flight any day now,” Busch said. “It is out of the nest and negotiating around the branches near its nest. The sibling is less adventurous but has also been out of the nest.

The parents keep watch about two blocks away at Point Edwards, Busch said.