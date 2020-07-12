Scene in Edmonds: Early-morning comet

Sherman Page took these photos of Comet C/2020 F3 over Edmonds at 4 a.m. Saturday morning. “It is faint to the eye,” he says. “It looks good in binoculars.” In a couple of days, he says, the comet will be visible one to two hours after sunset in the Northwest, making it easier to view without having to get up early.

According to Scientific American, the comet was first spotted by scientists using the Near-Earth Object Wide-Field Infrared Survey Explorer (NEOWISE) space telescope as it hurtled toward the sun on March 27.