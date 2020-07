Great Blue Herons move slowly and frequently, standing like a statue while stalking prey, photographer Dave Govan notes. A heron strike is lightning fast, using its dagger-like beak. Blue Herons will eat almost anything they can catch and manage to swallow.┬áThis heron is feeding on what look like small flounders. Its accuracy is amazing — it never missed during 20 minutes of observation at Picnic Point, Govan says.