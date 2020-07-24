Scene in Edmonds: Great Golden Digger Wasps

Since first noticing and identifying them a few years ago, I now look forward to seeing the impressive, beautiful, and unaggressive Great Golden Digger Wasps (Sphex ichneumoneus) each summer. They are solitary ground nesters. A bit skittish, so a challenge to photograph with a cellphone, however, even though holding the phone within a foot of them, they have not bothered me. These two photos also have a honeybee in them, showing relative size difference. The flower is elephant garlic that we grow as an ornamental.

— Photos and narrative by Danene Warnock