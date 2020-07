More photos of the NEOWISE comet — this time from Bill Ray — as it continues to be visible over Edmonds.

“Over the next couple clear nights, the comet may still be visible around 11 p.m.,” Ray says. “Look towards Whidbey, about 30 degrees west of north a dozen degrees above the horizon. I’d recommend the Sunset Ave overlook because the fishing pier lights are pretty bright. Bring binoculars or a telescope if you have one, though the comet may be just visible with the naked eye.”