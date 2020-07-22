Scene in Edmonds: Olympic Beach moon snail Posted: July 21, 2020 1 From photographer Cordell Hauglie: “Moon snails are amazing creatures! The foot and mantle have hollow sinuses into which water is pumped to expand them forming a foot-like structure which they use to push forward while moving through the sandy surface. Found on Olympic Beach and remember — it’s a marine sanctuary — take only pictures and memories and leave only footprints. This one is being carefully handled by a trained WSU Beach Watcher Naturalist.”