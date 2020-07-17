Scene in Edmonds: Socially distanced volunteers bring floral beauty to downtown

In these dire COVID-crisis times, a group of five volunteers from Edmonds in Bloom and the Edmonds Floretum Garden Club gathered Thursday morning to pool their energies and skills and add a dash of brightness, color and cheer to corner gardens at Fourth and Dayton.

Organized by the Edmonds Park Department and spearheaded by City Horticulturalist Debra Dill, the volunteers worked Thursday morning to fill both the beds and 17 large colorful containers that have been placed there.

“The containers are all outdoor containers of various sizes, colors and shapes,” said Dill. “They were purchased at Pottery Land in Lynnwood and paid for by a very generous donation from Edmonds in Bloom. The plants are were all grown by the city.”

According to Dill, there are still 22 corners that need to be adopted. For more information, visit the city’s flower program web page.

While past planting events have drawn an army of volunteers, in keeping with social distancing guidelines Thursday’s group was limited to five.

— Story by Larry Vogel