Scene in Edmonds: Three generations of cyclists cruise Sunset

Three generations of intrepid cyclists passed through Edmonds on Saturday, as they included Sunset Avenue as part of their course.

John Davies, 79, lives in Seattle’sWedgwood neighborhood. On Saturday, he arranged to meet his son Mark and grandson William at their home in Innis Arden for a 20-mile family bicycle excursion, part of which included Sunset Avenue.

John cycled to Mark’s home, adding an additional 10 miles to his trek, making it a 30-mile day for the septuagenarian.

Cycling, fitness and an active lifestyle clearly run in the family — Mark is a seasoned triathlete, having completed several Ironman events.

“But I cheat a little,” confesses John. “I use a category 2 e-bike which gets me up all the hills and allows me to keep up with my Ironman son.”

— Story and photo by Larry Vogel