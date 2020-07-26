Scene in Edmonds: Walkable, drawable Main Street Posted: July 25, 2020 27 These visitors get creative with sidewalk chalk provided by ARTspot. This week’s Chalk Challenge: Sea Life. Open air shopping opportunities abound. The line at the MarKet. Despite the barricades, walkers couldn’t resist spilling into the traffic circle around the Cedar Dreams Fountain. Signs warn motorists of pedestrian traffic and a 5 mph speed limit, but the safety issue is certain to be part of the ongoing discussion as Walkable Main Street moves forward. The fifth weekend of Walkable Main Street couldn’t have asked for better weather, as diners, shoppers, kids and families turned out to enjoy the pedestrian-friendly scene. — Photos by Larry Vogel