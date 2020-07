Search set to resume Monday for man missing in Lake Ballinger

The search is set to resume Monday morning for a 23-year-old man who went missing in Lake Ballinger Sunday night.

The man was last seen swimming in the lake just before 7 p.m. Sunday, South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes said. Acquaintances called 911 after not seeing him for an hour.

South County fire crews arrived at the lake around 8 p.m. Sunday and launched a rescue boat, but after an hour of unsuccessful searching, called in the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office dive team. Divers┬ácalled off their search around 11 p.m. and intended to resume looking for the man Monday morning, Hynes said.

Located between Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds, the 100-acre Lake Ballinger is a popular recreational spot for fishing, swimming and non-motorized watercraft. The main public access point is a parking lot, beach and fishing pier on the Mountlake Terrace side.

We’ll update this story as soon as more information is available.