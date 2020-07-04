Small business training July 9 to focus on Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness

The Washington Small Business Development Center is holding a training event Thursday, July 9 for businesses regarding Small Business Administration COVID-19 programs and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness.

The online program will run from 9-10:30 a.m. July 9. Representatives from the SBA and the Washington State Small Business Development Center will review the PPP Loan Forgiveness regulations and related applications and instructions, including how it changes the rules related to owner compensation, FTE counts, the 24-week covered period, non-payroll costs and more.

This will be a one-hour presentation followed by 30 minutes of Q&A.

Presenters include Steve Burke, Washington SBDC certified business advisor; Janie Sacco, marketing and outreach specialist, Seattle District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration and Mark Costello, deputy district director, Seattle District Office, U.S. Small Business Administration

Topics covered include:

PPP Basic Application Information

The PPP Loan Forgiveness Application Required Docs

Documents Required to be Maintained but not Submitted

Payroll Use, Costs & Forgiveness Calculations

Impact of the EIDL Loan on the PPP

Completing The Loan Forgiveness Application

Worksheet A – Used to Complete Schedule A

FTE (Full-Time Equivalent) Calculation Criteria

Self Employed Individuals/Sole Proprietors

Representations, Certifications, Audits, Appeals

You can learn more and register here.