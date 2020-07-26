Sponsor Spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and Food Truck menu, week of July 27-31

July 27-31

Fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs Snohomish County

Dinner available Monday-Friday for drive-through pick-up at varying club locations, with a portion of each purchase going to BGCSC. Must preorder. Details can be found online.

Please help support this amazing organization.

Food Truck Locations

** Monday dinner – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday dinner – Faith Hill Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds

** Tuesday lunch – Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood

** Tuesday dinner – Point Edwards, Edmonds

** Wednesday lunch – 4th & Dayton, Edmonds

** Wednesday dinner – Crucible Brewing, Everett

** Thursday dinner – Esperance, Edmonds

Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

** Chicken Piccata – lemon caper butter, smashed red potatoes, grilled broccolini… $12

** Pork Fried ‘Cauliflower’ Rice – pork loin with carrots, peas, scallions, broccoli with ginger tamari sauce, sesame seeds… $12

** Carne Asada – marinated grilled skirt steak, stewed black beans, lime corn custard, corn tortillas… $15

** Jambalaya – sausage, chicken, shrimp, okra, vegetables, cajun seasoned rice…. $10

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15

** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10

** Guinness Beef Stew (frozen) – potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, savory gravy…. $10** Tres Leches Cake – cinnamon vanilla cake with whipped cream frosting ….$5.50

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or kale salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or kale salad … $9.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or kale salad… $11.95

** Fish & Chips – caper tartar sauce served with french fries and coleslaw… 2 piece $10.95, 3 piece $13.95

** Spicy Grilled Tuna Sandwich– classic tuna salad with chopped jalapenos, cheddar, tomato on sourdough served with french fries or kale salad … $11.95

** Homemade Corn Dog – served with french fries …. $6.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or kale salad … $11.95

** Quinoa Kale Salad – kale, apple, blueberries, almonds, crumbled blue cheese, apple cider vinaigrette …$11.95 add chicken…$14.95

Locations and online ordering links available at:

www.chefdane.com

www.hereandtheregrill.com