Sponsor Spotlight: Chef Dane Catering and Food Truck menu, week of July 27-31

July 27-31
Fundraiser for Boys and Girls Clubs Snohomish County
Dinner available Monday-Friday for drive-through pick-up at varying club locations, with a portion of each purchase going to BGCSC. Must preorder. Details can be found online.
Please help support this amazing organization.
~~~~~~~
Food Truck Locations
** Monday dinner – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds
** Monday dinner – Faith Hill Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds
** Tuesday lunch – Alderwood Business Center, Lynnwood
** Tuesday dinner – Point Edwards, Edmonds
** Wednesday lunch – 4th & Dayton, Edmonds
** Wednesday dinner – Crucible Brewing, Everett
** Thursday dinner – Esperance, Edmonds
~~~~~~~
Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options
** Chicken Piccata – lemon caper butter, smashed red potatoes, grilled broccolini… $12
** Pork Fried ‘Cauliflower’ Rice – pork loin with carrots, peas, scallions, broccoli with ginger tamari sauce, sesame seeds… $12
** Carne Asada – marinated grilled skirt steak, stewed black beans, lime corn custard, corn tortillas… $15
** Jambalaya – sausage, chicken, shrimp, okra, vegetables, cajun seasoned rice…. $10
** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10
** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10
** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10
** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15
** Vegetarian Lasagna (frozen) – zucchini, yellow squash, fire roasted tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, sundried tomato pesto, mozzarella cheese…. $10
** Guinness Beef Stew (frozen) – potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, savory gravy…. $10** Tres Leches Cake – cinnamon vanilla cake with whipped cream frosting ….$5.50
Food Truck Menu
All items listed above are also available from the food truck
** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or kale salad… $11.95
** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or kale salad … $9.95
** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or kale salad… $11.95
** Fish & Chips – caper tartar sauce served with french fries and coleslaw… 2 piece $10.95, 3 piece $13.95
** Spicy Grilled Tuna Sandwich– classic tuna salad with chopped jalapenos, cheddar, tomato on sourdough served with french fries or kale salad … $11.95
** Homemade Corn Dog – served with french fries …. $6.95
** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or kale salad … $11.95
** Quinoa Kale Salad – kale, apple, blueberries, almonds, crumbled blue cheese, apple cider vinaigrette …$11.95 add chicken…$14.95
Locations and online ordering links available at: