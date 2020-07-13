Sponsor spotlight: Chef Dane menu for week of July 13-17

July 13 – 17

Take ‘N Bake Meals & To Go Options

** Pulled Pork Tamale – corn husk wrapped masa crusted pork served with roasted corn and spanish rice …..$12

** Tuscan Chicken – white beans, tomatoes, kale, carrots …. $12

** Creamy Seafood Pasta – dungeness crab, lobster, red peppers, artichoke hearts, asparagus with egg noodles in a roasted garlic cream sauce … $18

** Grilled Tahini Cauliflower Steak – stewed lentils, feta cheese, roasted red pepper sauce … $10

** Baked Spaghetti (frozen) – ground beef, marinara, parmesan, garlic breadcrumbs with green beans … $10

** Chicken Mole Enchilada (frozen) – grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, corn tortillas, sesame seeds with black bean corn salad … $10

** Chicken Pot Pie (frozen) – carrots, peas, onions, potatoes, homemade crust, sage gravy….$10

** Guinness Beef Stew (frozen) – potatoes, carrots, peas, corn, savory gravy…. $10

** Impossible ‘Meat’loaf (frozen) – sautéed balsamic mushrooms, olive oil mashed potatoes, steamed carrots… $15

** Strawberry Cake – strawberry buttercream frosting ….$5.50

Food Truck Menu

All items listed above are also available from the food truck

** Grilled Turkey Sandwich – bacon, havarti, tomato, mayo, cranberry sauce on grilled sourdough served with french fries or green salad… $11.95

** Vegetarian Black Bean Sliders – spinach, tomato, red onion, avocado, spicy roasted jalapeno mayo served with french fries or spinach salad … $9.95

** Chicken Strips – buttermilk ranch served with french fries ….. 2 piece $9.95, 3 piece $12.95

** Beef and Lamb Gyro – cucumber, tomato, feta, lemon pepper tzatziki on pita served with french fries or spinach salad… $11.95

** Reuben Sandwich– corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, housemade 1000 island dressing on marbled rye bread served with french fries or green salad … $11.95

** Kids Dog – all beef jumbo hot dog served with french fries and a side of ketchup….$6.95

** Bacon Cheddar Burger – lettuce, tomato, house sauce on a brioche bun served with french fries or spinach salad … $11.95

** Mexican Steak Salad – romaine, grilled steak, black bean corn salad, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fried tortilla strips, cilantro, lime jalapeno vinaigrette… $13.95

Food Truck Locations

** Monday dinner – Seaview neighborhood, Edmonds

** Monday dinner – Faith Hill Community Church by Hickman Park, Edmonds

** Tuesday dinner – Esperance, Edmonds

** Wednesday dinner – Point Edwards, Edmonds

** Thursday dinner – Sunbrook, Brier

Locations and online ordering links available at: