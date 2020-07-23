Sponsor spotlight: Cline Jewelers says cheers to 40 years with huge anniversary sale

Save up to 40% off all In-Stock Inventory at Cline Jewelers during this special 10-Day Sale.

There’s much to celebrate at Cline Jewelers this July. Beyond providing the Edmonds and greater Seattle area with some of the world’s finest jewelry offerings, excellent customer service, a safe and fun shopping experience and friendly smiles all around, Cline is hosting a very special anniversary sale this July 21st-31st to celebrate four incredible decades in business, and owner Andy Cline and team want to see you there.

For 40 years, Cline Jewelers has run their jewelry business in a way that places utmost importance on what it means to be local. From being heavily involved in philanthropic affairs, lending a helping hand to other local businesses in the area, and providing the Edmonds community with a shopping experience that can only be best described as “expertly Edmonds,” the Cline team wants to say thank you and give back to its community and customers with this truly special event.

“You know, we all feel very blessed to live here and call Edmonds home,” says owner Andy Cline. “It really comes down to the people here. They’re all so giving, community-driven, and stand up for their neighbors. That’s the spirit of the people in Edmonds, and that’s the same spirit we’ve built our business on. There’s absolutely now way we’d be here without the support of our community, and so for that, we say thank you, and we’re hosting this special event as a small token of our appreciation.”

The highly anticipated 40th Anniversary Sale will take place Tuesday, July 21st through Friday, July 31st at Cline Jewelers. All in-stock inventory is up to 40% off, and every item in the store is marked down. The Cline team is excited to walk you through their large jewelry inventory and encourages calling to set an appointment to best protect the health and safety of customers and staff.

Call or text 425-673-9090 to set your desired appointment, as Cline is limiting the number of customers in the store at one time.