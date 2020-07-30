Sponsor spotlight: Cole Gallery announces the Summer Celebration of Art Show, on display through Aug. 30 

One of the positive things that has come out of the Stay at Home order has been artists having time to dig into their art. Over the past couple weeks, Cole Gallery received 85 new paintings from over 25 of their artists.

For many artists, being required to stay at home allowed them time to focus on their art without the distractions of typical day-to-day activities. Troubled times can be a source for creativity and deep reflection, and the result can be the impetus for a range of artistic expression from hopeful uplifting art to thoughtful, emotional pieces.

“When talking to our artists, we found by far that most artists were able to use this time to create,” said Denise Cole, owner of Cole Gallery. “Some, however, found it difficult to work due to their school-aged children being home, and a few were just so depressed that they found they couldn’t make their creative juices flow. But looking at the art in our current show, you will see an abundance of gorgeous, powerful paintings!

When the pandemic first hit, Cole said, “we were all really worried as to whether we would be able to stay afloat, but instead we have been overwhelmed by our community’s support of the arts. Customers both locally and around the country have been buying art! We keep thinking that maybe people are at home and want to surround themselves with meaningful, beautiful art. We now have all our art available online for purchase and it has made all the difference.”

All Cole Gallery shows can now be viewed either online or in person seven days a week, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.

Cole Gallery is located in the heart of downtown Edmonds at 107 5th Ave. S. Visit them online at www.ColeGallery.net