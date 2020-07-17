Sponsor spotlight: Paktia offers pharmacy services close to home, with free delivery

Local pharmacy services are offered close to home, no need to travel too far. Paktia Pharmacy is located in downtown Edmonds and offers services that come in handy in the times we are living through.

They offer free prescription delivery, for patients unable to come to the pharmacy to pick up medications. Paktia can deliver them to you at no charge (if within 15 mile radius of pharmacy). Deliveries are M-S. It is recommended that delivery services are requested 1-2 days in advance. Prescriptions without refills or items that need to be special-ordered may delay delivery. Patients must be present to accept the prescriptions at the time that they are delivered.

Rashid Jamali, pharmacist and owner of Paktia Pharmacy says, this not the time to ignore your vaccination schedule. ‘We offer the following in-house vaccinations: influenza, pneumovax, Shingles (Zostavax), Tetanus/Diphtheria/Pertussis, and Hepatitis B,” he says.

Additionally he says, “if the vaccine you’re looking for is not listed above, please don’t hesitate to call and check with our pharmacist. Most vaccines are available without an appointment however it is advisable to call the pharmacy beforehand.” Vaccinations are offered in a safe, hygienic environment, with proper COVID-19 precautions in place.

Compounding Services are also available. Jamali works directly with medical professionals like MDs, OB/GYNs, urology doctors, dentists, naturopaths and veterinarians to formulate medications to match patients’ specific needs. His philosophy is that as a family-owned and operated business, he embraces the opportunity to provide personalized attention and quite simply, the best service in town. This new service will allow him to do more of that.

Often the standard route of administration of a medication is a problem and patients have special needs. Solutions to meet these challenges are often found when medications are blended or formulated to the unique dosage and strength of the patient’s prescription in concert with the precise mode of administration needed.

No member of the family is left behind in Paktia’s list of services. Consider them for your pets’ medications too. Jamali says, “We now serve your entire family by filling your pet’s prescriptions. If you have pet health insurance, we can provide you with a copy of your invoice to submit a claim.”

Phone: (425) 967-5375

Operating hours: M-Th 9-6, Fri 9-12:30 and 2:30-6, Sat 9-2, Sun – closed

315 5th Ave. S., Suite C, Edmonds, WA 98020

www.paktiahealthmartpharmacy.com