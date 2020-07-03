Sponsor spotlight: Rotary Club of Edmonds announces new president, officers

What an amazing and challenging time it has been for our community these past few months. Our club, though we had to move to online meetings, continued to work in our community supporting the many programs we serve.

Every year, on July 1, we usher in a new leadership team. We welcome new president Beth Westenhaver Kealy. Beth is an Ohio native and has lived in Edmonds for almost 18 years. Beth’s love of travel has taken her on numerous occasions to Africa, where she has worked with Rhino Conservation groups. One of her favorite places on earth is Palau for scuba diving.

Beth and her husband John are big animal lovers, and are “parents” to two shiba Inu dogs, and three cats. Beth was president of our club in 2015, and we look forward to her leadership and experience to guide us through what will surely be a challenging year.

President: Beth Kealy

Vice President: Debbie Danekas

Secretary: Carol Kinney

Treasurer: Libby Freese

Administration: Pat Thorpe

Service: Elise Hegrat/Randy Hutchins

Membership: Brenda Carrithers

Public Relations: Janet Jensen

Sergeant at Arms: Pat Shields

If you are interested in working in the community; on our global education project in The Gambia, or would like more information about our programs, please visit edmondsrotary.com

Rotary International is an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. We are non-political and not affiliated with any religion. Rotary is open to all persons, regardless of race, gender or religious affiliation. We welcome a broad and diverse community.

— Submitted by Rotary Club of Edmonds