Sponsor spotlight: Rotary Club of Edmonds announces new president, officers

What an amazing and challenging time it has been for our community these past few months. Our club, though we had to move to online meetings, continued to work in our community supporting the many programs we serve.
Every year, on July 1, we usher in a new leadership team. We welcome new president Beth Westenhaver Kealy. Beth is an Ohio native and has lived in Edmonds for almost 18 years. Beth’s love of travel has taken her on numerous occasions to Africa, where she has worked with Rhino Conservation groups. One of her favorite places on earth is Palau for scuba diving.
Beth and her husband John are big animal lovers, and are “parents” to two shiba Inu dogs, and three cats. Beth was president of our club in 2015, and we look forward to her leadership and experience to guide us through what will surely be a challenging year.
If you are interested in working in the community; on our global education project in The Gambia, or would like more information about our programs, please visit edmondsrotary.com
— Submitted by Rotary Club of Edmonds