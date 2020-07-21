State Aviation Commission to discuss future of commercial flight facilities in virtual community meeting July 22

For the first time in six months, the state’s Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission will meet July 22 to discuss the needs of commercial aviation in Washington.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state’s Safe Start plan, members of the public can watch virtually through the Microsoft Teams platform.

The Wednesday, July 22 meeting, which runs from 8 a.m. to noon, will discuss project updates and next steps for recommendations about potential airport sites.

During the CACC meeting, the public will be able to hear and see the virtual meeting via internet access with their computer, tablet or phone. Those who are interested in submitting comments or suggestions can do so via email to cacc@wsdot.wa.gov.

This meeting will be informational; no action or public comments will be taken. If you don’t have access to the internet and would like information, call 360-709-8098 or mail WSDOT Aviation Division, 7702 Terminal Street, Tumwater, WA 98501.

You can access the Virtual Meeting, Microsoft Teams Meeting at bit.ly/July20CACC Or call into the meeting: 1-206-531-0324 / Conference ID: 807 874 603#

More information and help to attend the virtual meeting is here.

Summaries from previous meetings are available on the commission website.

The Commercial Aviation Coordination Commissionwas created by the legislature to ensure Washington can meet future commercial aviation demands. The commission’s recommendations are due to the legislature by January 2022. In addition to developing a recommendation for a new primary commercial airport, the commission will propose new ways to accommodate capacity needs at other airports. The commission will narrow down potential commercial airport sites based on previous research as well as factors such as airspace, local land use, environmental impacts, market demand and community input.

The commission’s 15 voting and 11 nonvoting members include representatives from the aviation industry, airport communities, freight industry, state and local agencies and elected officials. The Washington State Department of Transportation will provide the commission technical assistance and staff support from its Aviation Division.