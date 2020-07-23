Students Saving Salmon club receives grant-funded equipment for stream quality monitoring

The Edmonds-Woodway High School Students Saving Salmon club has a new electronic instrument to monitor stream water quality, thanks to a much-appreciated donation from the EWHS Parent Staff Organization and a grant from the Hubbard Foundation.

According to club advisor Joe Scordino, students will make use of the new electronic meter in their continued monitoring of stream quality each month — but now with face masks, gloves, social distancing and limited numbers of students per site under current COVID guidelines.

This September will mark five years of students’ continuous monthly monitoring of Edmonds creeks and the Edmonds Marsh. In October, students will also again be out (with face masks) surveying Shell Creek for salmon returns (some of which may be the coho salmon that students released as fry in Yost Park three years ago), Scordino said.