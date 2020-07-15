Topic of racism takes center stage during Tuesday Edmonds City Council meeting

After “I Can’t Breathe” artwork by an Edmonds teen was defaced earlier in the day, Edmonds resident Alicia Crank made a direct request to elected officials participating in Tuesday night’s remote Edmonds City Council meeting. “Having an Edmonds Kind of Day for persons of color in this community means something different than everybody else,” she said during the council’s public comment period. “I am calling on every councilmember and the mayor to be very vocal tonight and denounce this act and say that it is not acceptable.”

As we reported in our earlier story, Mayor Mike Nelson called the damage to the student artwork “a hateful, criminal act,” and said that the police department has “identified and contacted a potential suspect.” Nelson said he met personally with artist Christabel Jamison — 18 years old and a recent Edmonds-Woodway High School graduate — Tuesday afternoon, and “I apologized on behalf of our city.”

“The crying for justice for the Black community…will not be silenced in Edmonds,” Nelson said. “It’s going to be amplified.”

Nelson’s comments were followed by similar thoughts from other councilmembers, decrying the defacement and asking for the community to support the fight for racial justice.

“Our words and our actions need to get louder and stronger. We have work to do,” said Councilmember Laura Johnson.

“It has to stop. We have to respect everybody,” added Councilmember Susan Paine. “We have to keep learning. We haven’t learned anything yet.”

Councilmember Kristiana Johnson had a different perspective. “I’m opposed to any destruction of art, whether it’s in the city of Edmonds or on the East Coast where they are taking down statues because they are found offensive,” Johnson said. “I think art is meant to be thoughtful, sometimes it’s provocative but let’s save the art and preserve it from destruction.”

Then it came time for the city council’s student representative for the past year, recent Lakeside High School graduate Zach Bauder, to speak. He read a six-minute statement that denounced the Black Lives Matter movement and “the lie of white racism” — remarks that clearly surprised the elected officials present,

At the end of the meeting, Councilmember Laura Johnson said that as “someone who works closely with youth in the community” and a mom to three kids ages 14, 17 and 20, she believes that Bauder “was in the minority with his comments. The majority of the youth in our community do support anti-racist work. They believe that Black lives matter. I am both hopeful and thankful,” she added.

After Laura Johnson’s remarks, the mayor adjourned the Zoom meeting — holding a Black Lives Matter sign in front of the camera.

— By Teresa Wippel