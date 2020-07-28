Virtual birdwatching: Battle of the hummingbirds

From photographer Bill Anderson, who says his neighbor’s backyard has become a battlefield between two rival hummingbirds. He captured some of the action on Saturday afternoon, July 25. One of the combatants looks like a female rufous while the other looks like a female Anna’s. The complete set of photos and a narrative can be seen by scrolling down page 7 at this link: pnwphotos.com/forum/index.php?threads/birds-of-edmonds-wa-2020.24615/page-7#post-71619