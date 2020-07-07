Virtual birdwatching: Northern Flicker

Danene Warnock describes herself as “a birder, a native plant advocate and all-around general nature geek.” She submitted these photos of a female Northern Flicker sitting in one of her Evergreen Huckleberry (Vaccinium ovatum) bushes in Edmonds.

“These attractive evergreen shrubs produce flowers starting in late winter/early spring, and an abundance of tart but tasty berries spring through summer,” she says. “I see hummingbirds visiting the flowers when not much else is yet blooming, and the berries are enjoyed by a large variety of birds, making them an attractive, wildlife-beneficial addition in a yard.”

In the series, the Flicker searches for and selects, picks and eats huckleberries. “In the last photo she has turned to look at a young White-crowned Sparrow, who suddenly popped into view deep inside the bush,” Warnock says.