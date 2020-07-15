Virtual coffee chat July 16 with State Reps. Cindy Ryu, Lauren Davis

Legislators Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis, state representatives from the 32nd District that includes parts of Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, are hosting a Thursday, July 16 Virtual Coffee Chat at 6 p.m.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith will also be attending the virtual meeting. All three will be available to answer questions and discuss pressing issues like housing, behavioral health and social justice work in the community.

Guests may attend the meeting via Zoom. To register for the event, click here or view on Facebook Live.