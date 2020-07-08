Walkable Main Street returns to downtown Edmonds this weekend and ‘for foreseeable future,’ city says

Walkable Main Street is returning to Edmonds this weekend, and the City of Edmonds says it will continue “for the foreseeable future.”

After taking a weekend off for the Fourth of July, the city announced on Facebook Tuesday that it will once again be closing a portion of Main Street to vehicles this coming Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12.

The idea, the city said, is to provide a larger, safer area for pedestrian flow, allowing for social distancing while strolling, plus outdoor seating for restaurants and cafés, and outdoor sales or display for retailers

The closure will be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, and will run from 3rd to 6th Avenues.

View the map for a diagram of the street closure and availability of nearby parking.

\