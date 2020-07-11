Welcome to our new advertiser Pear Tree Consignment

We’re proud to introduce our new advertiser, Christine Poirier of Pear Tree Consignment. The shop is tucked into the heart of downtown Edmonds.

Poirier says that Pear Tree Consignment was started with a simple goal: To help women love the clothes in their closet, so they can walk out the door each day feeling comfortable, confident and fabulous. With this in mind, they carry a well-curated selection of apparel, handbags and accessories that are new or gently loved, in-season, and generally 50-80% below retail. Extended sizes are also available, including Plus and Petites. Selection changes daily so check back often for new finds. They strive to provide a sanitary and safe shopping environment and are happy to provide curbside pickup as well.

Pear Tree Consignment aims to support the “the slow fashion movement” by extending the lifespan of fine garments so you can feel good about the clothes you buy.

Visit the website to join their mailing list for updates and specials or to book consignment appointment. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Hours are Sunday through Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Consignments are by appointment (see website).

315 5th Ave. S., Edmonds, WA 98020

Phone: 425-480-9090

Email: christine@peartreeconsignment.com