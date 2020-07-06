Welcome to our new advertiser Saetia Boutique

We are proud to announce Saetia Boutique as our newest advertiser. They are conveniently located in downtown Edmonds, and they offer items that are the perfect blend of fashion and quality.

Saetia is an independent boutique featuring the latest in women’s clothing, shoes, jewelry and one-of-a-kind gifts. All items are lovingly selected with an eye to quality, beauty and style. Their ever-changing selection reflects their love of a sleek, contemporary esthetic, influenced by international design and U.S. culture.

Browse online a bit to order for curbside pickup: saetiashop.com/browse-1

Or call 425-582-2167 to schedule your safe/personal shopping experience.

VISIT

120 5th Ave. S., Edmonds, WA 98020

11 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday

P: 425-582-2167

Email: noy@saetiashop.com

saetiashop.com

Ask about private consultations and shopping parties.