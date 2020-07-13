Workhouse HQ offering $25 headshots to benefit Edmonds Chamber fundraising campaign

Edmonds’ newest coworking space, Workhorse HQ, is offering professional headshot sessions for only $25 this Friday, July 1 — with proceeds benefiting the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Those attending will also have the opportunity to try out the Workhorse HQ coworking location at 123 2nd Ave. S., Suite 230 in downtown Edmonds.

Edmonds Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban noted that Workhorse HQ was set to open its doors on the day that Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home order was issued, meaning the community hasn’t had an opportunity to visit the space. “Our working lives will look very different in the coming years,” Urban said. “With more working from home on the horizon, these coworking venues will enable our workers a respite from the home office and social isolation.”

For a minimum donation of $25 you will receive a professional headshot and free day pass to try out the coworking space at Workhorse HQ. Proceeds benefit the chamber’s “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign.

To take advantage of this offer: