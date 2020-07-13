Workhouse HQ offering $25 headshots to benefit Edmonds Chamber fundraising campaign

Edmonds’ newest coworking space, Workhorse HQ, is offering professional headshot sessions for only $25 this Friday, July 1 — with proceeds benefiting the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign for the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.
Those attending will also have the opportunity to try out the Workhorse HQ coworking location at 123 2nd Ave. S., Suite 230 in downtown Edmonds.
Edmonds Chamber President and CEO Greg Urban noted that Workhorse HQ was set to open its doors on the day that Gov. Jay Inslee’s Stay Home order was issued, meaning the community hasn’t had an opportunity to visit the space. “Our working lives will look very different in the coming years,” Urban said. “With more working from home on the horizon, these coworking venues will enable our workers a respite from the home office and social isolation.”
For a minimum donation of $25 you will receive a professional headshot and free day pass to try out the coworking space at Workhorse HQ. Proceeds benefit the chamber’s “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign.
To take advantage of this offer:
- Sign up by clicking on this link and selecting your photo session time.
- Pay for your headshot session in advance at workhorse-hq.officernd.com/signup
- Come to Workhorse HQ for your headshot — and feel free to bring any relevant props (your laptop, for example).
- Remember to wear your mask.
- Use the Workhorse HQ parking spots under the building or the free three-hour street parking.
- Come in early, work in the space, enjoy a great cup of Caffe Ladro coffee, a cold brew, or a Kombucha. Your donation also functions as a free day pass.
- A few days after your photos are taken, you will receive a link via email so you can pick and download your favorite photos.