Adding bike lanes, changing code for director appointments top Aug. 4 Edmonds City Council agenda

Whether the City of Edmonds should proceed with a $1.85 million Sound Transit Access grant to add more bike lanes citywide is on the Edmonds City Council agenda for this Tuesday, Aug. 4. The council will also continue its discussion from last week’s meeting regarding a proposed city code change regarding appointed city director-level jobs that would accommodate the mayor’s choice of Acting Police Chief Jim Lawless to become the city’s permanent police chief.

Under the proposed Citywide Bicycle Improvements project — which already has been the subject of numerous public comments both supporting and opposing the idea — bike lanes would be added on both sides of the street along 100th Avenue West from 244th Street Southwest to Walnut Street, Bowdoin Way from 9th Avenue to 84th Avenue West, and 228th Street Southwest from 78th Avenue West to 80th Avenue West. In addition, sharrows (basically bicycle arrow designations that indicate the roadway is shared with bicycles) will be added along 80th Avenue West from 228th Street to 220th Street Southwest.

Generally, those supporting the idea are bicyclists who want a safer way to ride in Edmonds, as well as those who note the environmental and health benefits of bicycling. Those opposed have cited the loss of on-street parking, especially in congested areas such as 100th Avenue West/9th Avenue South and Bowdoin Way near Yost Park.

The design phase for the bicycle lane project is scheduled to begin in September 2020, with construction anticipated to begin in spring 2022. During the Aug. 4 meeting, city staff is scheduled to make a presentation — updated from the one presented on July 21 –that includes additional parking demand data and bike count information. You can review that presentation at the agenda link here.

Also on the agenda for the Aug. 4 meeting:

– A proclamation recognizing long-time citizen activist John Reed, who died March 29 due to COVID-19.

– Presentation of the city’s second quarter finance report.

– An 18-month extension of the city’s wastewater treatment, disposal and transport with the City of Mountlake Terrace and the Olympic View Water and Sewer District and the Ronald Sewer District.

– An update on the city’s climate goals project.

– A review of a proposed council code of conduct.

Citizens who would like to participate in the audience comment portion of the meeting may connect via Zoom at any point before the conclusion of the audience comment period. Citizens will sit in a virtual waiting room until their turn to speak. When the citizen enters the live Council Meeting, their time will begin. The clerk will be the time keeper and provide a 30-second warning and a final warning when their time is up. The citizen will be removed and the next speaker will be allowed in.

Citizens may connect with a computer or smart phone at: https://zoom.us/s/4257752525 or join the meeting by phone at 888 475 4499 or 877 853 5257 (both toll free) Meeting ID 425 775 2525

Citizens not wishing to participate in audience comments may continue to monitor the livestream on the City Council Meeting webpage, cable TV, or telephone by calling (712) 775-7270, Access Code 583224.