Annual PAWSwalk goes virtual with 21-day challenge Aug. 9-29

Amid the pandemic, the 29th annual PAWSwalk is looking different but the goal remains the same — raise funds for the thousands of homeless, injured and orphaned dogs, cats and wild animals cared for at PAWS facilities in Lynnwood and Seattle.

“We’re in the midst of our busy baby season when we receive kittens, puppies and orphaned wild babies of all species,” said PAWS CEO Heidi Wills. “The funds from PAWSwalk go directly to care for these vulnerable animals at PAWS.”

To date, more than 300 animal enthusiasts are already registered to participate in the reimagined PAWSwalk — exercise your heart for animals. Each week, from Aug. 9-29, participants receive a “walk, give, share” challenge that encourages them to get out and walk, inspire donations through their personal PAWSwalk fundraising page, and share photos and videos of their progress with family and friends on social media.

People can register individually or start a team at PAWSwalk website. Registration, which includes an official PAWSwalk t-shirt and a pet bandanna, is $30 for adults and $20 for youth 16 and under.

New additions to PAWSwalk 2020 include:

PAWSwalk: Cat Edition – A special way for cat lovers to participate in PAWSwalk, PAWSwalk: Cat Edition features special cat-centric content and challenges.

PAWS Goes Live for Kids – This free virtual event kicks off at 1 p.m. PDT on Friday, Aug. 7. Featuring PAWS Academy star Bailey and her pup Jackson, this live workshop introduces games and challenges for youth to take action for animals while focusing on being active. Learn more and register at pawswalk.net/paws-goes-live-for-kids .

$1/mile Challenge – For every mile walked, a generous PAWS donor is giving $1 – up to 10,000 miles. You’ll be raising funds for cats, dogs and wild animals simply by tracking your miles and steps.

PAWSwalk Facebook Group – The PAWSwalk Facebook Group features motivational content for participants and a place to share stories and engage with like-minded animal lovers.

PAWSwalk Spokespup Dottie – Spokespup Dottie came to PAWS with her mom and seven siblings. Once in an overcrowded shelter with little hope of being adopted, Dottie is now the member of an active pack of four humans and three dogs

PAWSwalk Spokescat Juno – Once a tiny kitten who required removal of her eyes due to a life- threatening condition, Spokescat Juno now has a loving family and an Instagram account (@The- JunoCat) with nearly 100,000 followers.

PAWSwalk presenting sponsor is Vivacity, a wellness company and division of Premera Blue Cross. Other sponsors are Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle, Bone-a-Fide Dog Ranch, VCA, KIRO, Mud Bay, Okocat, Tito’s Vodka, Zoetis Reference Laboratories, Animal Medical Center, Catio Spaces and Alyssa Rose Photography.

For 29 years, PAWSwalk has been bringing the greater Seattle community together to walk, run and raise funds so thousands of animals in need can have a second chance at a happy, healthy life. In 2019, PAWS staff cared for 4,511 homeless dogs and cats and 5,059 wild animals. PAWS of Lynnwood is an independent nonprofit and depends on private donations to help fund its mission to adopt homeless dogs and cats, rehabilitate and release back to the wild injured and orphaned wild animals, and educate youth about taking compassionate action for animals.