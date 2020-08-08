Beresford Booth offers $2,500 matching grant for ‘An Edmonds Kind of Hero’ chamber fundraising campaign

Edmonds law firm and Edmonds Chamber of Commerce member Beresford Booth PLLC has challenged the community and is offering a $2,500 matching grant for the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” fundraising campaign.

“My partners and I thank everyone in the Edmonds community for supporting the vhamber.” said Bill Kessler, partner at Beresford Booth PLLC. “We believe the Edmonds Chamber a vital part of the fabric of this amazing community.”

Through the grant, Beresford Booth will match dollar for dollar all sustainable donations over $50 to the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign, up to $2,500. Donors can make their gift sustainable by selecting the annual option, to ensure their support continues into the future.

“Thank you to Beresford Booth for stepping up to help our organization.” said Greg Urban, President & CEO of the Edmonds Chamber. “These funds enable the next group of donors to have their gifts doubled. By making your gift sustainable, we will be able to move into and through 2021.”

Donations to the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign help support the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, a 113-year-old local non-profit, as it has had to cancel many big community events. Revenues from these events support the chamber’s small operations.

Learn more about the “An Edmonds Kind of Hero” campaign, donate and see who has already stepped up at www.SupportEdmonds.com.

Should you have any questions about the Edmonds Chamber, membership or the fundraising campaign call Greg Urban at the chamber office, 425-670-1496 or greg@edmondswa.com.