Celebrate National Farmers Market Week this Saturday at the Edmonds Museum Summer Market

This week, Aug. 2-8, Washington State celebrates Farmers Markets during National Farmers Market Week.

For more than 25 years, the Edmonds Historical Museum has worked to bring the downtown Edmonds community our annual Saturday market. This year our market has faced many challenges and changes as we have adapted to present a safe market for the community.

Some of the obvious changes: We have been requiring masks for all shoppers and vendors, limiting the number of customers in the market at a time by roping off the market area and designating an entrance and exits, and reducing the number of vendors each week while requiring a 6-foot space between each booth. Maintaining all these new requirements takes a great number of volunteers, and we welcome any Edmonds residents who would like to join us and be part of our market family.

While we have all been learning and adapting to the new normal of the summer, we want to take this opportunity to thank all of you who have come down to the market to support our local farmers, producers, and artists. All the farms/businesses that participate in our market each week are local, most from Snohomish or Skagit county, but also some farms from over the mountains.

This week, the first apples of the season arrive from Collins Family Orchards. St. Jude Tuna also will be back with plenty of frozen, smoked and canned tuna. Our berry vendors will have a full variety of fresh, locally grown conventional or organic berries. Lupine Vineyards is thrilled to be able to sample some of their delicious wines, with restrictions. And the list goes on.

So, come down and join us at the market this Saturday, and every Saturday through Oct. 10. Open now from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. You will find the entrance by the Historical Museum on 5th, down by the fountain.