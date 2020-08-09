City Council Committee of the Whole agenda for Aug. 11

The Edmonds City Council is meeting as a Committee of the Whole to discuss the following items. Because this is a study session, no action is scheduled.

– A supplemental agreement with Osborn Consulting, Inc. for the Phase 2 & 3 Storm Utility Replacement Project

– A proposal to reallocate positions at the city’s wastewater treatment plant to support current and future needs

– Amending purchasing policies regarding job order contracting

– Review of the council code of conduct

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. remotely via Zoom, and will be viewable online via video at this link Prior to the 7 p.m. meeting, the council will meet in executive session — closed to the public — starting at 6:15 p.m. to discuss pending or potential litigation.